Italy on Sunday had the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in both deaths and number of infected people, according to an AFP count.

The number of fatalities shot up by 133 to 366 Sunday, while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375, its civil protection agency said.

Tourists wearing respiratory masks visit the Coliseum in Rome on March 6, 2020. (AFP)

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19