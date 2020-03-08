Health authorities in mainland China on Sunday reported 44 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus by the end of March 7, a decrease from 99 the day prior.



That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 80,695 by the end of March 7. Authorities reported 27 new deaths on March 7, down from 28 deaths on March 6.

Find out more in our dedicated coronavirus section here.



All the new deaths occurred in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The total number of deaths hit 3,097.



Authorities also counted three new imported coronavirus cases by the end of March 7, bringing the total imported case count to 63.

Read more:

Chinese province confirms 17 new coronavirus cases imported from Iran

China confirms almost all new coronavirus cases outside Wuhan originated abroad

China confirms 11 new coronavirus cases, all entered on flights from Iran: CCTV

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 04:23 - GMT 01:23