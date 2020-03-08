The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

More than 23,500 people in Britain have been tested for the virus, the government said. So far, two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus have died in Britain.

Earlier, finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would invest whatever was needed to deal with the spread of the virus, including more money for the health service and help to companies suffering short-term cash flow problems.

The government has also set out details of planned emergency legislation, including the possibility of holding more court proceedings via telephone or video link, and steps to protect the jobs of those who volunteer for the health service.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday to discuss the response to the outbreak.

While the rate of new infections in China has dropped significantly, the virus has spread quickly in new hotspots such as South Korea, Italy, and Iran. The virus had been mostly contained in the Middle East until a surge of cases were spread by travelers returning from Iran. The total number of infected and dead continues to grow, with nearly 93,000 infected and over 3,100 dead.

As coronavirus spreads, it makes an increasingly noticeable impact on people’s lives. Air travel has been significantly restricted as governments and airlines seek to limit the virus’s spread, with airliners across the globe canceling flights. States are closing their borders to certain states, breaking down the movement of people. And within countries, both public and private events have been canceled, while price gougers continue to take advantage of people’s health fears.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 18:29 - GMT 15:29