South Korea on Sunday reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country, Yonhap news agency reported, citing health officials.



The increase in cases was lower than the same period a day before, though health officials have warned that numbers could fluctuate as more tests are processed.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 05:14 - GMT 02:14