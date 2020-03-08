A patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in hospital in Liestal, authorities in the Swiss canton of Basel-Land said on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to two.

National health authorities have put the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 281 as of midday on Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32