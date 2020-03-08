A US Marine in the Washington DC-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a US servicemember contracting the virus.



The other two US troops are in Italy and South Korea.

"A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA, tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement posted on Twitter.



"The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. (Defense Secretary Mark) Esper and the White House have been briefed."

