US Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday endorsed her one-time rival Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, she said in a statement on Twitter.

“@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States,” she said.

Last Update: Sunday, 8 March 2020 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59