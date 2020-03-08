Greece released a video clip on Saturday claiming to show Turkish police officers firing tear gas at the Kastanies border crossing, where migrants are gathered trying to cross into Europe.

The video shows officers with gas masks firing tear gas. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

The Turkish government declined to comment.

Greece has said Turkish riot police are firing tear gas canisters in an effort to push back the Greek forces on the other side to allow the migrants a better chance of breaching the border.

Teargas and smoke bombs were fired across Turkey's border with Greece on Saturday in a fresh flare-up in tensions.

A Reuters correspondent in the area said the projectiles were coming from Turkish territory and being fired towards Greek police over a high border fence near the Kastanies crossing.

Greek soldiers and riot police have been manning the borderland, as thousands of migrants have made a rush for the frontier in the past days. Their Turkish counterparts have been stationed on the other side.

Turkey said on February 28 that it would let migrants cross its borders into Europe, saying it could no longer contain the hundreds of thousands and the prospect of a fresh influx because of intensified fighting in northwest Syria.

