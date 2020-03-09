Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognise the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.

Television footage showed Ghani taking an oath at the Presidential palace in Kabul at a ceremony attended by a number of foreign diplomats, including US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Presidential candidate and rival in a disputed election Abdullah Abdullah held his own ceremony at a similar time, suggesting talks between the two camps and Khalilzad aimed at brokering an agreement had not been successful.

