Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affected.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference "on the two confirmed cases of coronavirus" on the Mediterranean island, the press office of the government of the Republic of Cyprus said in a statement.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 19:14 - GMT 16:14