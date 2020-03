Canada has recorded its first death from coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced on Monday.

The victim, a senior residing at an elderly care facility, was infected with coronavirus and passed away last night, the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Canada has recorded at least 71 confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases. Most are in the most populated province, Ontario, or in British Columbia.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 21:59 - GMT 18:59