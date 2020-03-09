The Chief of Staff of the Italian Army Salvatore Farina has tested positive for the coronavirus and has self-quarantined, according to Italian media outlets.

General Farina will remain in isolation in his home and will be replaced by General Federico Bonato, the reports said.

Italy reported 366 fatalities and 7,375 infections. Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy early Sunday as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

