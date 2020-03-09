New York City could have 100 or more coronavirus cases within two to three weeks, up from 13 now, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

“That pace is going to pick up due to community spread,” de Blasio told a news conference. “At some point, we could easily be hundreds of cases.”

On Saturday, two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York jumped by 21 overnight and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.

President Donald Trump says he isn't concerned “at all” about the coronavirus getting closer to the White House after the nation's capital reported its first case Saturday.

Maryland officials warned Saturday that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in the suburb of Oxon Hill had tested positive for the virus. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the conference. The White House said Saturday there was no indication that either had met or were in “close proximity” to the infected attendee.

Last Update: Monday, 9 March 2020 KSA 00:43 - GMT 21:43