China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday morning where he is set to inspect epidemic control efforts and visit front line staff such as medical workers, state media reported.
His visit to the city marks the first time he has done so since the epidemic started late last year.
