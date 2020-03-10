A 100-year-old Chinese man recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, according to state media reports, making him the oldest person to recover from the virus.

The man underwent treatment for 13 days before he was released with another 80 coronavirus patients from a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

“He was admitted to the hospital on February 24 due to a coronavirus infection, with underlying health problems such as Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension and hearth failure,” according to the news agency.

Medical professionals from the military “held multiple consultations,” and reportedly used a variety of treatment methods including “antiviral treatment through traditional Chinese medicine and convalescent plasma therapy.”

The man who was born in 1920 marked his 100th birthday in February.

There have been 114,300 confirmed coronavirus cases globally as of Monday with 80,754 of those cases in China, according to AP. More than 63,000 have already recovered.

Over 4,000 people have died of the virus worldwide.



