British Airways canceled all flights to and from Italy on Tuesday after the country was put on lockdown until next month to tackle coronavirus, it said.

“In light of the Italian government’s announcement and the UK government’s official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today (10 March),” the airline, owned by IAG, said.



Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 14:08 - GMT 11:08