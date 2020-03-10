French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff Patrick Strzoda was to work from home after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the president’s office told Reuters on Tuesday.
Macron’s office also said Strzoda showed no symptom and would be tested on Tuesday or Wednesday.
