Norwegian Air will cut around 3,000 flights between mid-March and mid-June, corresponding to around 15 percent of its capacity for the period, the budget carrier said on Tuesday.



“The company has also put several other measures in place, including temporary layoffs of a significant share of its workforce,” it said in a statement.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19