Italy recorded 168 deaths Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, its highest single-day toll to date, pushing the number of fatalities outside China to more than 1,000.

Overall in Italy, 631 people have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus and 10,149 have been infected in just over two weeks.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Tuesday's toll raised the number of deaths outside China to 1,115, according an AFP tally.

Read more:

Italy’s coronavirus ‘patient number 1’ getting better, moved out of ICU

Italy to quarantine Milan, Venice and other regions over coronavirus: Reports

Death toll rises to 12 in Italy’s coronavirus prison riots

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47