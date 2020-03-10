Italian doctors celebrated one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after a 38-year-old man, considered to be the first Italian to contract the disease, was moved out of intensive care for the first time since he tested positive February 21.
He is considered to be the first Italian to have contracted the coronavirus — Patient No. 1.
But in the rest of northern Italy, the virus’ spread was growing so exponentially that doctors were having to decide who gets priority in care and access to intensive care unit beds.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority of people recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Italians faced travel restrictions inside and outside the country Tuesday as nations near and far isolated Italy with flight bans and sweeping national measures went into effect in a bid to slow the coronavirus’ silent spread across the peninsula.
