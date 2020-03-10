As coronavirus widens its grip throughout the world, there are some reasons to be optimistic about the progress in the fight to contain the virus.

More than 62,000 people have recovered from coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Worldwide, there are over 110,000 confirmed cases of the virus across 115 countries and one international conveyance, with more than 3,800 deaths attributed to it.

Over 70 per cent recovered in China

At least 59,000 people in mainland China have recovered from the disease, according to the National Health Commission, while more than 3,000 have died. World Health Orgnaisation reported on Tuesday that 70 per cent of those infected with the virus in China had recovered. China has registered 80,754 cases in total, with almost 60,000 having been released from hospital and 17,721 still receiving treatment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, is briefed about the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP)

China recorded another new low in its coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday. Just 19 new cases of the new virus were recorded over the previous 24 hours, the lowest update since China began reporting national figures on January 20. The country closed one of the 16 makeshift hospitals they constructed last month, state broadcaster CCTV reported.



All but two of the cases were recorded in the epicenter of Wuhan. The city also accounted for 16 of the additional 17 deaths, bringing China's national total to 3,136.

In South Korea, 47 people were declared-virus free on Tuesday, the largest discharge of patients that country has seen in a single day. A total of 88 people in South Korea have recovered so far.



19 recovered in UAE

In UAE, five people of different nationalities recovered on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said via twitter. The UAE confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 74, according to the health ministry, WAM official news agency reported.



The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.



“Kids and adults have done extremely well in terms of recovery so far,” according to Dr Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “It’s so critical that we do not waste resources among the young and healthy and that we really focus on the areas where this might really get out of control,” he said.



