US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

"I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it. I don't feel that any reason...I feel extremely good. I feel very good," Trump told reporters at the US Capitol following his meeting with Senate Republicans on the coronavirus response.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Read more:

Trump says ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in US

US deaths of coronavirus jump to 19 as New York declares state of emergency

US Army commander may have been exposed to coronavirus in Germany

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32