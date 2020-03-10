The commander of US Army Europe, along with several staff members, may have been exposed to the coronavirus during a recent conference, the Army said on Monday.

Lieutenant General Christopher Cavoli was “self-monitoring” and working remotely for now, the Army said in a statement.

A US official told Reuters that the conference involved land force commanders and took place in Wiesbaden, Germany, last week. One of the foreign participants has been confirmed to have the virus, the official said.

On Sunday, two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 00:58 - GMT 21:58