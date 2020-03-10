The United States has called for a Tuesday vote at the UN Security Council to endorse Washington’s deal with the Taliban that was meant to pave the way to peace in Afghanistan, diplomats said.

The US military has begun withdrawing troops as part of the pullout agreed in the February 29 agreement with the Taliban.

The request for a UN vote came after negotiations on a draft resolution, diplomats said on Monday.

