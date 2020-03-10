The US State Department on Monday condemned in the strongest possible terms “today’s attack on Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in Khartoum and offers our condolences to the loved ones of victims killed or injured in the attack.”



“We continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to assist the Sudanese government as we may be able,” Morgan Ortagus the spokesperson of the State Department said.



“The United States strongly supports Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government. We stand with it and the Sudanese people in their pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, democracy, and equality.”



A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases arrives at a port in San Francisco as officials prepare to start bringing passengers to military bases for quarantine or get them back to their home countries.



Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 03:41 - GMT 00:41