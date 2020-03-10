The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after one of its staff members contracted the new coronavirus.

“We take the health of secretariat staff and our members very seriously which is why we have taken this unprecedented step,” Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely and will take whatever measures are necessary to protect health and safety.”

As coronavirus widens its grip throughout the world, there are some reasons to be optimistic about the progress in the fight to contain the virus.

More than 62,000 people have recovered from coronavirus since the outbreak began in December 2019, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Worldwide, there are over 110,000 confirmed cases of the virus across 115 countries and one international conveyance, with more than 3,800 deaths attributed to it.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 21:08 - GMT 18:08