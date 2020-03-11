All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said Wednesday, as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus.

Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.



Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 12:15 - GMT 09:15