The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 617 from 468, two sources with access to the data said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said the number of new cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, had risen by 1,489 over the past 24 hours.

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Tuesday, the country-wide tally stood at 631.



Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 20:34 - GMT 17:34