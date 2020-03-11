Beijing's city government reported six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus involving individuals who came from Italy and the United States, Chinese state television said on Wednesday.
The report said five of the new coronavirus patients, whose infections were confirmed on Tuesday by the government of the Chinese capital, travelled from Italy and one patient came from the United States. The report did not specify whether the individuals were Chinese nationals or foreigners.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?