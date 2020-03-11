Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Washington DC, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that anyone who entered Christ Church Georgetown on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3 is requested to self-quarantine for two weeks from the date of their entrance to the church.

The new precautions come as the virus continues to roil the normal routine in the nation’s capital. A popular convention city and a springtime destination for hundreds of school trips and thousands of tourists, Washington officials have insisted that the city remains open for business. But tourism leaders admit that they expect virus fears to cut into the visitor numbers - including for the popular Cherry Blossom Festival, which starts on March 20.

Kirkland Fire and Rescue ambulance workers walk back to a vehicle after a patient was loaded into an ambulance, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP)

Officials on Saturday had announced the district’s first positive test, but identified the victim only as a man in his 50s. A second local positive test involves a man who visited the Washington area from Nigeria, but he was being hospitalized in Maryland.

Rev. Timothy Cole, the church rector, announced Sunday that he was the person whom city officials had been referring to as “patient 1.” He remains hospitalized in stable condition and the church has canceled all activities until further notice.

Read more: US deaths of coronavirus jump to 19 as New York declares state of emergency

Late Monday, the district announced three more confirmed cases, including one man who had attended Christ Church.

Dr. Anjali Talwalkar of the Washington Health Department said Monday that an exposure risk is defined as coming within six feet of a person with active virus symptoms.

“Several hundred people were potentially impacted,” she said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser





Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 08:10 - GMT 05:10