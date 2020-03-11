A Pakistani air force plane crashed in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the air force said.
“We are ascertaining the losses,” the spokesman told Reuters by phone. The type and make of the aircraft was not immediately clear.
