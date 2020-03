Nadine Dorries, a junior health minister in the UK, has been diagnosed with coronavirus after falling ill on Friday, the Times of London reported on Tuesday.



Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minster Boris Johnson, the Times said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 02:01 - GMT 23:01