The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterized as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

“COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Read more:

Coronavirus: Lebanon restaurant owners decide to temporarily close down premises

Coronavirus: Kuwait to suspend all flights from Friday until further notice

What are the chances of surviving coronavirus? It depends on your age and gender

Last Update: Wednesday, 11 March 2020 KSA 19:50 - GMT 16:50