Hubei province, epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last year, will allow industrial production to resume in some parts of the province and ease travel restrictions in those regions accordingly.

Hubei’s health commission said in a statement on Thursday that the new measures will apply to the cities of Qianjian and Shishou as well as counties of Gongan and Zhuxi.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 07:42 - GMT 04:42