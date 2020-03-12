Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte added new restrictions on Wednesday to the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus after figures showed Italy posting the highest daily increase in deaths of any country since the outbreak began.

In a televised address to the nation, Conte said that all shops would be shuttered except supermarkets, food stores and chemists, and companies must close all their departments that are not essential to production.

Services such as hairdressers and beauty parlors will also be closed, along with all bars and restaurants.

Read more:

Coronavirus: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Pope Francis holds first ever virtual general audience with Italy on lockdown

Company canteens can remain open if they are able to guarantee they can keep a distance of at least one meter between customers.

“We will only be able to see the effects of this great effort in a couple of weeks,” he said, referring to the daily bulletins announcing the number of new cases and deaths.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 00:56 - GMT 21:56