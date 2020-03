Catholic churches across Rome will close until April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people across Italy, the papal vicar for Rome said Thursday.

“The faithful are consequently exempt from their obligation to fulfil the festive precept,” a statement from Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30