The European Union said on Thursday it disapproved of the US decision to improve a unilateral travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Charles Michel said in a statement.



“The European Union disapproves of the fact that the US decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” the statement said, adding that the EU is taking “strong” measures to limit the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days, effective Friday at midnight, in his address to the nation about the country's strategies to combat the coronavirus.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 13:47 - GMT 10:47