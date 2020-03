South Korea reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as six more deaths from the illness, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.



The new cases bring the country's total to 7,869, with 66 deaths, as health officials seek to track down and contain a number of new clusters of infections, including at a call center in the capital city of Seoul.

