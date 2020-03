Spain’s equality minister Irene Montero tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined along with her partner, deputy prime minister and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday.

“This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing,” it said, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will hold all meetings via video conference starting from Thursday after Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

Sanchez will head a reduced cabinet meeting on Thursday only attended by the ministers whose presence is needed to approve new measures against coronavirus spreading.



All further meetings will be held through video conference, the statement said.

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29