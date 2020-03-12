The United States will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to the US for the next 30 days, effective Friday at midnight, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday in his address to the nation about the country's strategies to combat the coronavirus.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight," Trump said.

He added that Europe saw more cases of infections because governments failed to stop travel from China, where the coronavirus epidemic began.

Watch the full speech below:

Trump urged the Congress to pass tax relief measures: "I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly."

Meanwhile, he said he will instruct the US Treasury to defer tax payments "for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted" by the epidemic, a move he said would inject more than $200 billion of liquidity to the US economy.

- With wires.

Read more:

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

Trump says ‘not concerned’ as coronavirus cases rise in US

US President Trump signs $8.3B bill to respond to coronavirus in US

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 04:25 - GMT 01:25