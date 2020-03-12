The US Congress on Wednesday gave its final approval to a resolution to restrain President Donald Trump from attacking Iran after months of soaring tensions.

The House of Representatives voted 227-186 to join the Senate in support of the resolution, which bars any military action against Iran without an explicit vote from Congress.

But the resolution is virtually certain to be vetoed by Trump and the coalition of most Democrats and a handful of war-skeptic Republicans lacks the votes to override him.

Read more:

US Senate acts to restrain Trump’s military powers against Iran

US President Trump warns Senate not to approve war powers resolution on Iran

More than 100 US soldiers diagnosed with brain injuries due to Iran attack

Last Update: Thursday, 12 March 2020 KSA 01:03 - GMT 22:03