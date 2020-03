The World Health Organization said Friday it was not yet possible to say when the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide, will peak.

“It’s impossible for us to say when this will peak globally,” Maria Van Kerkhove, who heads the WHO’s emerging diseases unit, told a virtual press conference, adding that “we hope that it is sooner rather than later.”

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 21:48 - GMT 18:48