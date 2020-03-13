All of Russia’s 85 regional parliaments have voted in favor of constitutional amendments that would allow Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024, the RIA news agency cited senior Russian lawmaker Andrei Klishas as saying on Friday.
“The Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) has received the results of voting in all 85 regional parliaments,” said Klishas. “They are all positive. The Council will consider this issue at the plenary session tomorrow.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?