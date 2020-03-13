Spain's government will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, a source with knowledge of the decision said, allowing authorities to confine infected people and ration goods.
Madrid region has also decided to close restaurants, bars and shops from Saturday, Spanish media including El Independiente newspaper said, with only supermarkets and pharmacies allowed to remain open.
The steps would represent a dramatic increase in Spain's response to the rapidly-spreading virus.
Spain has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy. The current Spanish tally stands at 4,209, up by about 1,000 cases from Thursday and seven times as much as on Sunday. About 120 people have died.
Tourists from Morocco wear masks to prevent contracting coronavirus at the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, southern Spain, on January 29, 2020. (Reuters)
