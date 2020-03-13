The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on Friday.
A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- the three countries with the highest number of deaths.
Since coronavirus was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.
