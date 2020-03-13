Kenya has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, Minister of Health Mutahi Kagwe said on Friday.



The patient, who was diagnosed on the night of March 12, had travelled back to Kenya from the United States via London, Kagwe told a news conference.

The virus has so far infected almost 135,000 and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

