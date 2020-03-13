Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official data.

There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Governments urge parents to keep children away from grandparents

New coronavirus test 10x faster approved by FDA

British Airways to ground aircraft, lay off staff due to coronavirus

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 20:15 - GMT 17:15