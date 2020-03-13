Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said the response to the attack on coalition forces in Iraq was “swift, decisive and proportionate” and warned that anyone seeking to harm those forces could expect a strong response.

The United States on Thursday waged a series of precision airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blamed for a major rocket attack which had killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier a day earlier.

“UK forces are in Iraq with Coalition partners to help the country counter terrorist activity and anyone seeking to harm them can expect a strong response,” Raab said in a statement on Friday.

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48