British cases of coronavirus rose 35 percent to 798 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.



Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on January 31. There have so far been 10 deaths from the virus in the United Kingdom.



A total of 32,771 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said.

Read more:



Facebook shuts down London offices amid coronavirus fears



UK junior health minister tests positive for coronavirus



How does the coronavirus measure up against the world’s top causes of death?

Last Update: Friday, 13 March 2020 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28