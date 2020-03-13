British cases of coronavirus rose 35 percent to 798 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.
Britain reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on January 31. There have so far been 10 deaths from the virus in the United Kingdom.
A total of 32,771 people have been tested in the country, the health ministry said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?