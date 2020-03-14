Italian actor Luca Franzese pleaded with authorities in Italy to collect his sister’s body after she died of coronavirus in their home following a nation-wide lockdown.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I am forced in all my pain to fight this situation. I have my sister here in bed, dead. I don’t know what to do. I can’t honor her as she deserves because institutions abandoned me,” Franzese said in a video that has since gone viral.

Italy, which is grappling with the highest number of cases in Europe, reported that 17,660 people have been infected with the deadly virus. The death toll from the outbreak in the country has reached 1,266.

“I got in touch with anyone I could. I don’t want to name names for now. No one was able to give me an answer,” he added.

Franzese had tried to perform CPR on his sister, but was unable to keep her alive. Doctors are refusing to test him before confirming that his sister was infected, he said.

The actor pleaded with his followers to share the video in hopes it would force authorities in Italy to act.

Read more:

Italy records its highest one-day death toll after 250 die from coronavirus

Italy to close shops, bars, restaurants as coronavirus death toll hits 1,016

Coronavirus: Governments urge parents to keep children away from grandparents



Last Update: Saturday, 14 March 2020 KSA 11:53 - GMT 08:53